Livingston Parish residents prepare for potential flooding

LIVINGSTON - The threat of heavy rain caused flashbacks to 2016 for some in Livingston Parish.

On the top of the to-do list: sandbags. The fire station on Government Drive in Denham Springs is one of a dozen sandbag locations placed throughout the parish.

"I expect the worst, hope for the best," said Mamie Moses, a first-time homeowner.

People wasted no time filling up sandbags Friday as Hurricane Ida moves closer to making landfall. Grocery stores were selling out of essential items faster than they could restock shelves.

"We're kind of used to this... it's Louisiana weather," said one person.

The parish says they will monitor the storm and have emergency crews on standby.