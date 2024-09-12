Livingston Parish residents dealing with aftermath of Hurricane Francine

LIVINGSTON - Livingston Parish deputies worked overnight and into the day surveying the parish, checking for damage and ensuring residents were safe after Hurricane Francine.

Trees snapped across roadways - taking powerlines with them - as the storm rolled through. Deputies said, fortunately, there were no reported injuries or rescues needed. First responders were called to multiple sites of trees wrapped up in downed lines and high water due to excess rain.

Resident James Parker spent several hours without power in his home, but said he feels lucky there were no fallen trees on his property.

"We were more in a clear area of where we are and we got a couple of limbs and stuff like that it was not too bad," Parker said.