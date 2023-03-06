Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish Library Director resigns amid battle over censoring books
LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Director of the Livingston Parish Library system unexpectedly resigned Monday.
According to sources, Library Director Giovanni Tairov resigned and while employees were notified, they were not given a reason why.
Tairov's resignation comes during a battle between library staff and parents concerned that children may have access to inappropriate material in libraries.
The Livingston Parish Council passed a resolution Feb. 24 to support three bills that will be taken to state law makers in the upcoming legislative session. Two of the bills detail library card restrictions, effectively making it a parent’s job to censor certain material. The third bill gives local government control over the library board members and employees.
