Livingston Parish football coach resigns amid police investigation into alleged relationship with student
DENHAM SPRINGS - An employee with the Livingston Parish school system has resigned as police investigate allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Denham Springs Police confirmed it was investigating the allegations against Tyler Love, an assistant football coach at Denham Springs High School. A school spokesperson said Love resigned Thursday.
Police did not release any further details surrounding the investigation.
