Livingston Parish deputy fired, arrested after allegedly hitting an inmate

LIVINGSTON — A Livingston Parish deputy was fired Monday after he was arrested for allegedly hitting an inmate at the parish jail.

Michael Williams, 40, was booked with simple battery and malfeasance in office after the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint last week that a deputy hit an inmate at the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

"During our investigation, evidence led to an arrest & charges on one of our deputies for striking an inmate in our custody," the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Williams, who was hired in January 2023, was fired shortly after his arrest, Sheriff Jason Ard said.