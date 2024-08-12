Livingston Parish deputies investigating vandalism of newly renovated Denham Spring soccer fields

DENHAM SPRINGS — Livingston Parish soccer fields were vandalized over the weekend, the Denham Springs Parks and Recreation Department said Monday.

The town's parks department posted photos of the vandalized fields. The fields appear to have been driven through by a car or truck, leaving large, muddy tracks all over the fields.

The recreation department said that the fields were recently restored after last year's drought.

"We're heartbroken to discover that our youth soccer fields have been completely destroyed by vandalism," the post said. "This is a devastating blow to our soccer community, especially our kids. We're calling on everyone to help us bring justice to those responsible. If you saw anyone on an at of something similar over the weekend in the park let us know!"

Livingston Parish Deputies are investigating the vandalism and are asking anyone with any information about the vandalism to come forward.