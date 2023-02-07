Livingston Parish deputies investigating early morning drive-by shooting

WALKER - Multiple houses were shot during an early-morning drive by Monday.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, a homeowner was asleep around 3 a.m. as 27-year-old Devin Deonte Green pulled up by their home on Lily Avenue and started shooting toward the home.

Deputies said a friend of the homeowner was driving to the house when the shots rang out and shot back at Green.

Reports say Green drove off along Highway 447 and the friend followed him, both exchanging gunfire. Green then parked his vehicle in The Meadows subdivision and ran away.

Green was caught, arrested and booked into jail.

No one was injured, but houses were shot.