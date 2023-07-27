Livingston Parish Council approves 12-month residential development moratorium

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Council voted to adopt a 12-month residential development moratorium Thursday night after concerns over the pace of growth within the parish.

Some argued that the fast pace of growth in the parish is putting a strain on the infrastructure, which increases the risk of flooding.

The moratorium should allow council members to tackle zoning issues and building laws without having to deal with a large amount of neighborhoods in development.