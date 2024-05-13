Resident and victim speak up after Saturday night shootings in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH - An 11-year-old girl is in critical condition and a man was injured in two separate shootings in Livingston Parish on Saturday.

James David said it was around 8 p.m. when his neighbor, 23-year-old Royce 'Earl' Cash, started shooting into his Denham Springs home.

"I heard some stuff hitting my house and I wasn't sure of what it was so I went around the side of my house to see," David said.

David said he was trying to go back inside his home when Cash shot him in the back. He was taken to a hospital and released Sunday.

David says he has called police on multiple occasions after previous altercations with Cash. David's father owns both properties and was behind on rent payments.

"I can't get nothing done so hopefully now something will be done. I mean, he assaulted me a couple weeks ago and hit me. They didn't do anything," David said.

Cash was arrested for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage.

Thirty minutes later, an 11-year-old girl was seriously injured in a separate shooting on Ed Brown Road in Tickfaw. Officials say she was an innocent bystander and was in her home when she was shot in her upper-torso.

Resident Carl Jones said a child hurt in a seemingly safe town like Tickfaw is unsettling.

"I haven't seen this in a long time. This is scary. Very scary," Jones said. "They need to quit all of that shooting and clowning around and act civilized. Somebody is going to get killed for no reason."

The victim had to under-go an intensive surgery at the Baton Rouge Children's Hospital, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard. The sheriff said they have at least three suspects.

"We need justice for this young lady and we need it fast," Ard said.

LPSO is handling both cases. Ard says any information from the public regarding crime in the parish, no matter how big or small, is greatly appreciated.