Livingston Parish allocated $1.7 million dollars of funding for Hurricane Ida relief

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Louisiana is no stranger to big storms.

"We all learn from a very young age that we're eroding off the map which is scary but we have to be prepared," resident Summer Smith said.

"They come, it's just a part of life, we're always going to have them so we have to be prepared," resident John Mangus said.

Many communities throughout the state are still recovering from the damage that Hurricane Ida left behind. It's why Recover Louisiana is allocating $2.3 billion dollars of federal funds to the parishes that were most affected.

"They can be used for infrastructure and resilient communities," said Livingston Parish Grants Manager Heather Crain said. "It's a number of things but we just have to make sure projects are eligible and that they meet HUD's three national objectives which are to benefit low- to moderate- income people, to remove slum and blight, and urgent need."

Livingston Parish is one of the twenty-two parishes receiving this funding. They've been allocated $1.7 million dollars in relief and Thursday invited residents to a meeting to share what should be improved. To no surprise, most people had the same response.

"Absolutely drainage, infrastructure, we definitely need to take care of that and quickly," Smith said.

"We had backwater flooding in 2016 all across Livingston Parish so it's not a zero-sum game when it comes to drainage," Mangus said.

The parish says they are looking to improve upon the citizens' concerns about infrastructure.

"Our parish is most interested in infrastructure projects like public facilities, drainage, bridges roads, and things like that. We'll probably focus one of our applications on that."

The last day for residents in Livingston Parish to submit their concerns is on July 10.