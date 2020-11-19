64°
Livingston man allegedly doused his mother in gasoline, tried to set her on fire

1 hour 40 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, November 19 2020 Nov 19, 2020 November 19, 2020 5:42 PM November 19, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

LIVINGSTON - A man is charged with attempted murder after officials say he tried to set his mother on fire inside their home.

The state fire marshal's office announced the arrest of Jacobi Smith, 29, on Thursday. The agency said the charges stemmed from an argument Tuesday between Smith and his mother inside a trailer home on Union Landing Road in Livingston Parish.

Smith allegedly lit a fire inside the home during the confrontation. The fire marshal's office said when Smith's mother tried to put the flames out, he poured gasoline on her in an apparent attempt to set her on fire. 

Officials said she was able to escape the home unharmed and called for help.

Smith was booked Thursday on charges of attempted murder and aggravated arson.

