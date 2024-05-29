91°
Livingston deputies recover stolen Baton Rouge vehicle after interstate pursuit between Walker, Juban
WALKER — Livingston Parish deputies recovered a stolen Baton Rouge vehicle after a Wednesday morning pursuit on I-12 West between Walker and Juban.
The pursuit started on the overpass at Walker and ended on the interstate close to Juban, deputies said.
Two arrests were made and no injuries were reported. Detectives are currently working the scene.
