91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston deputies recover stolen Baton Rouge vehicle after interstate pursuit between Walker, Juban

1 hour 23 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, May 29 2024 May 29, 2024 May 29, 2024 12:12 PM May 29, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER — Livingston Parish deputies recovered a stolen Baton Rouge vehicle after a Wednesday morning pursuit on I-12 West between Walker and Juban.

The pursuit started on the overpass at Walker and ended on the interstate close to Juban, deputies said.

Trending News

Two arrests were made and no injuries were reported. Detectives are currently working the scene.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days