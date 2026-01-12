Latest Weather Blog
Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt signs with LSU
BATON ROUGE — After being seen courtside during a LSU basketball game with LSU football head coach Lane Kiffin, Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt has signed with LSU.
After Leavitt reportedly committed to LSU earlier Monday, LSU officially announced the signing Monday night.
Leavitt, who led Arizona State to the College Football Playoff in 2024 and has 4,652 passing yards and 36 touchdowns in his career.
Leavitt also ran for 816 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career, which began at Michigan State.
Early Monday morning, before news broke that Leavitt would sign with LSU, Kiffin wrote on social media that "today is going to be so exciting."
"You have been waiting for exactly this," the post said.
Today is going to be so exciting ?@LSUfootball? You have been waiting for exactly this ?? pic.twitter.com/zt33N2HcOB— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) January 12, 2026
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman pleads no contest in conspiracy to kill Southern band member, ex-boyfriend;...
-
WBRZ Investigative Unit: Accused serial 'sextortionist' wanted on new charges
-
Attorney General Liz Murrill appears in front of U.S. Supreme Court in...
-
Rouses Markets opens new location in Central along Joor Road
-
1 dead in early-morning shooting at Gonzales bar, police say
Sports Video
-
LSU running back withdraws from transfer portal, will stay with the Tigers...
-
LSU signs Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt through transfer portal
-
No. 12 LSU upsets No. 2 Texas in front of packed PMAC...
-
Madison Prep boys basketball beats Central
-
Dedan Thomas is doubtful for Saturday's game