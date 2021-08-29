LIVE: Watch WBRZ streaming live, on TV in Baton Rouge and Shreveport

WBRZ Channel 2

Check local listings

WBRZ Plus

Cox 11 (1011 HD); Eatel 2; Streaming here; antenna 2.2; Streaming TV apps

24-hour weather channel

Streaming live HERE; Cox cable channel 18 or with an antenna find channel 36.3

KTBS 3.2 - Northwest Louisiana

Search Shreveport-area cable listings for the Mega 3 24-Hour Weather channel from KTBS