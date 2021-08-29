82°
Latest Weather Blog
LIVE: Watch WBRZ streaming live, on TV in Baton Rouge and Shreveport
WBRZ Channel 2
Check local listings
WBRZ Plus
Cox 11 (1011 HD); Eatel 2; Streaming here; antenna 2.2; Streaming TV apps
24-hour weather channel
Streaming live HERE; Cox cable channel 18 or with an antenna find channel 36.3
KTBS 3.2 - Northwest Louisiana
Trending News
Search Shreveport-area cable listings for the Mega 3 24-Hour Weather channel from KTBS
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Storm surge pummels Grand Isle as Ida makes landfall Sunday
-
WATCH: Hurricane Hunters capture breathtaking video inside Ida
-
Interview: Baton Rouge Fire Department ready to assist during Hurricane Ida
-
Interview: Ascension Parish President on pre-storm preparations
-
Hurricane Ida update at 8:30 a.m.