55°
Latest Weather Blog
LIVE UPDATES: Tuesday Commute
FOLLOW OUR TWITTER FOR LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES DAILY:
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Results for St. Gabriel's mayor election leaked, named wrong candidate as winner
-
$180 million tax incentive for the film industry passes through House, headed...
-
Council president seeks solution after recent uptick in violence leaves three dead
-
Residents of neighborhood where brothers drowned demand accountability from property owners
-
Property owners on hook to fix damaged power equipment caused by garbage...
Sports Video
-
Lamar baseball upends Southeastern 7-1
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs week 2
-
After winning first basketball title in LSU history, Kim Mulkey says it's...
-
SEC considering drastic new punishments to deter fans from storming the field,...
-
Offense-Defense ties 32-32 in LSU's Spring Game