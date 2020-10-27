79°
LIVE UPDATES: Traffic cleared on Mississippi River Bridge after accident causes 3 hour closure; MRB remains closed
BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a crash on I-10 West on the Mississippi River Bridge around 2:45 p.m. Monday involving two 18-wheelers.
Emergency crews closed the interstate at the scene of the crash for recovery efforts.
Four people were transported to the hospital, one by air.
Traffic is being diverted to I-110 North to US 190.
The Mississippi River Bridge remains closed Westbound for vehicle recovery efforts. The last of the drivers who were stuck at a standstill for hours were cleared off of the bridge around 6 p.m.
