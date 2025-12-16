57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-110 southbound blocked near North Street after truck spills load

1 hour 36 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, December 16 2025 Dec 16, 2025 December 16, 2025 10:00 AM December 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Southbound lanes of I-110 are blocked between North 9th Street and North Street after a truck's load spilled across the interstate.

The blockage, first reported around 9:30 a.m., caused traffic to be backed up to around Fuqua Street. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days