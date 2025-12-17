65°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: La. 415 North reopens near I-10 after an industrial pipe fell off truck
PORT ALLEN — La. 415 was closed going north near I-10 after an industrial pipe fell off a truck along the roadway Wednesday morning.
This was first reported around 9 a.m. The closure ended around 10:10 a.m.
Congestion along the roadway is minimal.
