TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: La. 415 North reopens near I-10 after an industrial pipe fell off truck

Wednesday, December 17 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — La. 415 was closed going north near I-10 after an industrial pipe fell off a truck along the roadway Wednesday morning.

This was first reported around 9 a.m. The closure ended around 10:10 a.m.

Congestion along the roadway is minimal. 

