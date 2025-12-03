Team 2 Traffic: La. 16 in French Settlement reopens after crash injures two people

FRENCH SETTLEMENT — A Wednesday morning crash in French Settlement shut down La. 16 near Highwater Road.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 7 a.m. By 8:15 a.m., the roadway had reopened.

Acadian Ambulance officials told WBRZ that they transported two people to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.