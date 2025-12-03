49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Team 2 Traffic: La. 16 in French Settlement reopens after crash injures two people

3 hours 38 minutes 59 seconds ago Wednesday, December 03 2025 Dec 3, 2025 December 03, 2025 8:16 AM December 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FRENCH SETTLEMENT — A Wednesday morning crash in French Settlement shut down La. 16 near Highwater Road. 

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 7 a.m. By 8:15 a.m., the roadway had reopened.

Trending News

Acadian Ambulance officials told WBRZ that they transported two people to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days