Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two lanes of I-10 westbound briefly closed near Dalrymple Drive after crash involving Acadian Ambulance

3 hours 9 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, December 09 2025 Dec 9, 2025 December 09, 2025 9:31 AM December 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Two lanes of I-10 westbound were closed near Dalrymple Drive on Tuesday morning after a crash involving multiple vehicles, including an Acadian Ambulance. 

The crash, first reported just before 9 a.m., blocked the right two lanes past Perkins Road. By 9:25 a.m., the road had reopened.

Traffic was congested past the I-10/12 split.

According to Acadian, no patients were on board the ambulance when it was rear-ended and nobody was hurt.

