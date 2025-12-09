53°
Two lanes of I-10 westbound briefly closed near Dalrymple Drive after crash involving Acadian Ambulance
BATON ROUGE — Two lanes of I-10 westbound were closed near Dalrymple Drive on Tuesday morning after a crash involving multiple vehicles, including an Acadian Ambulance.
The crash, first reported just before 9 a.m., blocked the right two lanes past Perkins Road. By 9:25 a.m., the road had reopened.
Traffic was congested past the I-10/12 split.
According to Acadian, no patients were on board the ambulance when it was rear-ended and nobody was hurt.
