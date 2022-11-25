64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LIVE UPDATES: Monday traffic report

5 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Monday, August 07 2017 Aug 7, 2017 August 07, 2017 6:16 AM August 07, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Ashley Fruge'

BATON ROUGE - News 2's Ashley Fruge’ has you covered with live updates for your Monday morning commute.

Beat the traffic every time using WBRZ's advanced traffic tracking technology. Click here to go to our traffic center.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days