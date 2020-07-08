Latest Weather Blog
Live traffic conditions
Current Road Closures in Baton Rouge:
- Coursey at Lake LawrenceCedarcrest at S Hampton
- Lobdell at Liberty Lagoon
- Florida at S Woodale
- Essen at United Plaza Blvd
- S. Acadian under the Railroad
- Sherwood Commons at Airline
- Coursey at Stumberg
- 6200 Block of Chattanooga Dr
- 16000 Block of S Harrell’s Ferry
- Industriplex at Airline
- Industriplex at Exchequer
- Exchequer at Rieger
Current Road Closures in Ascension Parish:
- N. Burnside Ave at N. Airline Highway
- George Rouyea Road at Black Bayou Road
- S. Burnside Ave at E. Verna Street
- John West Road at Highway 931
- Highway 44 at Black Bayou Road
- E. Angela Street at S. Tiffani Ave.
- Garcon Road at Highway 621
- Wood Haven Drive at Highway 42
- Joe Sevario Road at Highway 933
- N. Edenborne Ave at E. Cornerview Street
- Norwood Road at Floyd Holton Road
- Highway 929 at Causey Road
- S. Burnside Ave at E. Rome Street
- Quail Creek Ave at Willow Lane
Roads That Have Water But Are Passable:
- S. Burnside Ave at W. Worthey Road
- Joboy Road at Highway 933
- Old Hickory Ave at Highway 44
- Roddy Road at Shadow Creek Ave.
- Highway 621 at Roddy Road
- Lake Ridge Ave. at Highway 431
- Roddy Road at Wolfchase Road
- Henry Road at Daigle Road
High Water Warnings:
- 12500 Britain
- 15900 Ferrell Ave
- Tiger Bend/Hoo Shoo Too
- 16000 Chadsford
- 16278 Confederate
- Prescott/Joor
- 6200 Chattanooga
- Azrok/Loranger
- Sherwood/Airline
- Coursey/Stumberg
- Industriplex/Fieldstone