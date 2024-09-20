Live samples of coronavirus arrive at Covington research facility

Photo: Tulane Primate Research Center

COVINGTON - Live samples of the coronavirus have officially arrived at the Northshore's Tulane's Primate Research Center so scientists can try to find solutions to the virus.

According to WWL-TV, a team of about 10 researchers are working to increase their understanding of the virus so as to work on eradicating it.

The team will first develop an animal model of the virus and infect nonhuman primates in an attempt to determine how it's spread, how it progresses, and if some are more susceptible than others.

Dr. Skip Bohm, Chief Veterinary Medical Officer at Tulane National Primate Research Center said, "The only way to answer those questions is to use an animal model."

In addition to answering these questions about the virus, scientists hope to develop a vaccine that will prevent it from spreading.

Bohm said, "We can start testing vaccines almost immediately."

And though the proximity of COVID-19 may make some Louisianans uncomfortable, researchers say the lab has strict containment.

Scientists working on the project will use protective equipment and will regularly submit to COVID-19 testing.

"The public should feel comfortable that the way we will conduct this research is the safest way possible," Bohm said.

The project is paid for by a grant from the Brown Foundation and they're also working to secure federal funding.

