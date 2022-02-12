Live Oak's Rayden Ingram trying to etch his name alongside his brothers as a state wrestling champ

Live Oak Senior Rayden Ingram is trying to live up to his family's legacy.

"He's got to see his older brother Anthony was heavyweight, won state his junior year. Camdyn Ingram that he mentioned earlier. Probably one of the best wrestlers to come out of the state," Live Oak Head Coach Chris Collier said.

Like his brothers, Ingram is now one of the best wrestlers in the state with an undefeated record in weight class 145 this season. He only needs one more accomplishment -- a state title. Something that just slipped out of his hands last year.

"I lost in the semis, I didn't wrestle how I could have. I lost to a kid that I beat early in the season, but it didn't shape out how I wanted it to," Ingram said.

The loss has motivated Ingram, as he's been working even harder on the mat.

"He's had a chip on his shoulder. You know, in practice, he's given everything he has had a good season," Collier said.

"I think I've wrestled the best as that could have," Ingram said.

Ingram has another shot to etch his name alongside his brothers as a state champ.

"I think it just needs to be himself. He just needs to wrestle like he knows he can, and if he does that, there's no question in my mind that this kid's gonna breeze through the state tournament," Collier said.

Ingram is still one seed for weight class 145, and if he wins, he will become the school's first division one state champion.