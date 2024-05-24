Live Oak High School principal named Livingston Parish Schools director of curriculum

LIVINGSTON — Live Oak High School's principal has been promoted to head the entire Livingston Parish School System's curriculum.

Beth Jones has been named the director of curriculum at the Livingston Parish Public School System, filing the vacancy left by Tracy McRae, who was herself named the district's new assistant superintendent.

"I am proud to announce the appointment of Mrs. Jones to this district position. She will bring much proven experience to this position to assist us in advancing our academic efforts," Superintendent Jody Purvis said.

Jones has served as principal of Live Oak High School for nine years. During her tenure, the school maintained a Grade A School Performance Score, earning the top score in the state amongst non-select enrollment schools.

Before that, she served as assistant principal of Live Oak High School for 10 years from 2005 to 2015, and taught algebra and calculus at the school for seven years from 1998 to 2005.

"It is an honor to be named Director of Curriculum for Livingston Parish. I am committed to fostering an educational environment where innovation meets excellence, ensuring that every student's learning journey is enriched and enhanced," Jones said.

Jones is a semi-finalist for the Louisiana Department of Education's 2025 Principal of the Year award.