Live music returns to indoor venues in the capitol area

BATON ROUGE - After being without since the pandemic shutdown, live music is coming back to Downtown Baton Rouge.

" It is a step toward normalcy," Casey Tate said.

Tate is the Special Events and Marketing Coordinator for the Downtown Development District.

"Live music has not been allowed indoors for a year now, so things are starting to ramp back up", Tate said.

Several nightclubs and live music venues in the downtown area have booked live bands this weekend. Something Tate says the businesses and their customers have been missing.

"Live music is a big part of entertainment downtown and nightlife so a lot of these businesses have been hurting," Tate said.

Some COVID guidelines are still in place, including capacity limits and socially distanced seating.

"I think everyone is excited to have live music and to see people out walking around again," Tate said

Signs of normalcy are also returning to Raising Cane's River Center with live shows canceled during the pandemic being rescheduled for later this summer.