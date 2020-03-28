Latest Weather Blog
Listen to La. musician Amanda Shaw as you wash your hands
NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana native and fiddler Amanda Shaw joined forces with the Louisiana Department of Health to promote 20-second hand washing.
The length of an adequate washing length has become the topic of conversation as the world grapples with containing the spread of coronavirus.
CLICK HERE for the latest patient information from the state, released daily at noon and published on WBRZ.com.
"Grab your soap,and get ready to sing a song that brightens your day with Amanda Shaw," the state health department tweeted Saturday morning.
See the video below or click here.
Grab your soap, and get ready to sing a song that brightens your day with Amanda Shaw. Remember to wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds ??????https://t.co/R7EnbdQeTl pic.twitter.com/v795lkBvSb— Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) March 28, 2020
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Friday's Health Report
-
Little ones show love and support to health care heroes, first responders,...
-
Local grandparents sing their way into your hearts - Viral Video
-
United Cajun Navy shells out crawfish to benefit BRG Hospital, Mid City...
-
Heading into weekend, Gov. John Bel Edwards pleads for residents to stay...