List of schools closed Friday due to possible severe weather

BATON ROUGE - All schools in East Baton Rouge Parish will be closed on Friday as more severe weather is expected to pass through the region.

The EBR School System released the following statement late Thursday night:

Due to the threat of severe weather during peak transportation times and the current road closures across the city, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System will be closing all schools and offices tomorrow, Friday, May 10, 2019.

Baton Rouge Catholic schools follow the openings and closings of public schools in the district schools are located.

More closures:

Advantage Charter Academy

Apex Collegiate Academy

Baker Public Schools

Bethany Christian School

Celerity Crestworth

Celerity Dalton

Celerity Lanier

Christ Covenant Preschool

Community School for Apprenticeship Learning

Friendship Capitol High School

Hosanna Christian Academy

Idea Public Schools (both campuses and regional office)

Impact Charter School

Inspire Charter Academy

Jehovah-Jireh Christian Academy and Learning Center

K & K Christian Academy

Madison Preparatory Academy

Parkview Baptist School

Runnels School

