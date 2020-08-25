Latest Weather Blog
List of City-Parish offices closures ahead of Hurricane Laura
LOUISIANA - Here is a list of city-parish offices that will be closed due to the threat of Hurricane Laura.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
All city-parish buildings in East Baton Rouge Parish will be closed Wednesday, August 26,
The 19th Judicial Court will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday.
The East Baton Rouge Juvenile Court will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.
The Baton Rouge City Court will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.
Recycling services will be suspended for the week to allow Republic Services to focus on garbage and debris pick up.
LIVINGSTON PARISH
The Livingston Parish Council office will be closed Wednesday, August 26 and Thursday, August 27 due Hurricane Laura's expected arrival.
The Livingston Parish Government office will be closed Wednesday and Thursday
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU hits the practice field indoors for practice
-
Pilot program underway to stop domestic violence offenders, didn't help latest victim
-
Hundreds of thousands flee US coast ahead of Hurricane Laura
-
LSU staying open Wednesday, monitoring storm for potential Thursday closure
-
Tuesday's Health Report
Sports Video
-
LSU hits the practice field indoors for practice
-
Ed Orgeron happy with Myles Brennan maturation process
-
Ed Orgeron breaks down standouts so far during preseason practice; watch the...
-
LSU Practices in full pads for the first time of fall camp
-
Erik McCoy Monday Media Availability Raw Interview 8.24