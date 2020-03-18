List of Baton Rouge-area restaurants offering pick-up, take-out & delivery

BATON ROUGE - Restaurants across Baton Rouge have closed their dining areas, but many in the area are still offering other options amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The mayor's office announced the "Keep BR Serving" initiative to help keep local restaurants and caterers afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents can visit keepbrserving.com for a full list of businesses in the area still offering take-out, pick-up and delivery. The list will be updated twice daily.