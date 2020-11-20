Lines form at EBR polling locations as early voting for Dec. 5 runoff elections begins

Voters wait in line at the Secretary of State's Office in East Baton Rouge Parish on the morning of Nov. 20, 2020 as early voting for the Dec. 5 runoff elections begins.

BATON ROUGE - Early voting for the Dec. 5 runoff election began Friday, Nov. 20 and will continue until Saturday, Nov. 28.

Early Friday morning, lines of eager voters were already spotted at polling locations in East Baton Rouge Parish.

But the crowds weren't overwhelming.

In fact, one voter at the Secretary of State's (SOS) Office told WBRZ the line moved so swiftly and the SOS staff was so efficient that most voters were able to cast their ballots in a total of 15 minutes.

According to The Advocate, an additional day was added to the early voting period to make up for next week's two holidays, Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Acadian Day on Friday, Nov. 27.

Early voting locations open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 6 p.m., daily. Officials say all voters who are in line by 6 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot before the location closes.

The information on the ballots, as described by The Advocate, is detailed below:

Statewide

Constitutional Amendment 1: Do you support an amendment to allow the governor to appoint a person who resides out-of-state to serve as an at-large member of a public postsecondary education board of supervisors?

Multiparish

U.S. House District 5

Lance Harris, R

Luke J. Letlow, R

(includes West Feliciana and parts of East Feliciana, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes, among others)

Public Service Commission, District 1

Allen H. Borne Jr., D

Eric Skrmetta, R

(includes Ascension, Livingston, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes, among others)

Judge, Court of Appeal — 5th Circuit, 2nd Dist., Division A

Jude G. Gravois, D

Sharrolyn Jackson Miles, D

(includes St. James and St. John the Baptist parishes)

LOCAL RACES

East Baton Rouge Parish

Judge, Court of Appeal — 1st Circuit, 2nd Dist., Subdist. 1, Div. A

Christopher Hester, R

Melanie Newkome Jones, D

District Judge — 19th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. K

Eboni Johnson-Rose, D

Quintillis K. Lawrence, D

Mayor-President — Metro Council, City of Baton Rouge—

*-Sharon Weston Broome, D

Steve Carter, R

Councilperson — Metro District 1

Eric Lewis, D

Brandon Noel, R

Councilperson — Metro District 4

Tenika James, D

Aaron Moak, R

Councilperson — Metro District 6

Dawn Chanet Collins, D

Cleve Dunn, Jr., D

Councilperson — Metro District 7

Alfred Bell, D

*-Lamont Cole, D

Councilperson — Metro District 10

Carolyn Coleman, D

"Jay" Gaudet, D

Councilperson — Metro District 12

Tania Nyman, D

*-"Jen" Racca, R

Councilperson — District 2, City of Zachary

"Beetle" Boudreaux Fisher, R

John LeBlanc, R

Propositions

St. George FPD No. 2 Proposition No. 1 of 3 — 1.25 mills extension - 10 Yrs.

St. George FPD No. 2 Proposition No. 2 of 3 — 1.50 mills extension - 10 Yrs.

St. George FPD No. 2 Proposition No. 3 of 3 — $32 service charge - 10 Yrs.

Chaneyville FPD No. 7 Proposition No. 1 of 2 — 15 mills in lieu - 10 Yrs.

Chaneyville FPD No. 7 Proposition No. 2 of 2 — $32 service charge renewal - 10 Yrs.

Broadmoor Crime Prevention and Improvement District — $100 parcel fee renewal - 10 Yrs.

Forest Oak Windsor Crime Prevention and Improvement District — $175 parcel fee - 10 Yrs.

Jefferson Place/Bocage Crime Prevention and Improvement District — $500 parcel fee renewal - 10 Yrs.

Jefferson Place/Bocage Crime Prevention and Improvement District — District Expansion

South Burbank Crime Prevention and Improvement District — $100/$25 parcel fee renewal - 4 Yrs.

Park Forest East Crime Prevention and Improvement District — $70 parcel fee renewal - 10 Yrs.

Westminster Pine Park Crime Prevention and Improvement District — $100 parcel fee renewal - 10 Yrs.

Hospital Service District No. 1 — 20 mills - 10 Yrs.

Ascension

Justice of the Peace — 1st Justice Court

*-Andrew Falcon, D

Tamiko Francis Garrison, D

Donaldsonville Council Member — District 2

*-Raymond Aucoin, D

Kurt Mitchell, NP

Gonzales Council Member — Division C

Terri Lynn Lambert, R

*-Harold Stewart, D

Assumption

Constable — 2nd Justice of the Peace Ward

Andre Arcement, D

Don Michael LeBlanc, NP

Proposition

Gravity Drainage Dist. Number Five (5) — $.35 acreage tax renewal - 10 Yrs.

East Feliciana

Police Juror — District 2

Catherine Davis, R

Ronald Johnson, D

Ibverville

Constable — Justice of the Peace Ward 6

*-Larry Johnson, D

Thomas Jones, NP

Plaquemine Selectman — District V

Shannon Courtade, D

"Rudy" Ourso, D

Livingston

French Settlement Mayor

Rhonda Lobell, R

Haley Unbehagen, R

Port Vincent Mayor

Monya H. Crowell, R

Angela Elmore, NP

Pointe Coupee, St. Helena

None at parish level or smaller

St. James

Justice of the Peace District 5

*-Trina Moll, D

Lisa Braud Weber, D

Propositions

Parishwide Proposition No. 1 of 2 — 3 mills renewal - 10 Yrs.

Parishwide Proposition No. 2 of 2 — 3.92 mills renewal - 7 Yrs.

Fire Protection District No. 2 — 0.74 mills renewal - 10 Yrs.

Tangipahoa

Hammond City Marshal — City Court

Charles "Bert" Deliberto, R

*-"Pat" Farris, R

Tangipahoa Mayor

Dawn D. Gray, D

Sheila Martin, D

Roseland Chief of Police

Ray Francois, D

Andrew Henderson, NP

Amite City Council Member — District 3

Claire Bel, NP

*-Emanuel Zanders III, D

Propositions

Parishwide Proposition — 1% sales and use tax renewal - 4 Yrs.

Road Lighting Dist. No. 3 — 15 mills - 10 Yrs.

Town of Roseland — 10 mills - 10 Yrs.

Cons. Gravity Drainage Dist. No. 1 — 5.0 mills renewal - 10 Yrs.

West Baton Rouge

Port Allen Chief of Police

*-Esdron Brown, D

Corey Hicks, D

Port Allen Council Member at Large

Clerice "Clo" Lacy, D

Bart J. Saia, NP

West Feliciana

Propositions