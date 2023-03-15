Limited-time event will let you golf in Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE - The Stadium Golf Tour has stopped in Baton Rouge and is inviting participants to tee off in Tiger Stadium.

The limited-time event, running from March 16-19 at Death Valley, brings a nine-hole golf course to the stadium. Participants will also get a “behind the scenes” tour through the locker room, press room and past the national championship trophies.

Golfers of all skill levels are welcome. Clubs and balls will be provided.

More details can be found here.