Limited-time event will let you golf in Tiger Stadium

1 hour 21 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, March 15 2023 Mar 15, 2023 March 15, 2023 5:11 PM March 15, 2023 in Sports
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - The Stadium Golf Tour has stopped in Baton Rouge and is inviting participants to tee off in Tiger Stadium. 

The limited-time event, running from March 16-19 at Death Valley, brings a nine-hole golf course to the stadium. Participants will also get a “behind the scenes” tour through the locker room, press room and past the national championship trophies. 

Golfers of all skill levels are welcome. Clubs and balls will be provided. 

