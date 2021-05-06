Lil Boosie 'role model' arrested in BR drug trafficking case

BATON ROUGE- For a second time in two years, a man publicized as Lil Boosie's idol has been arrested on drug charges.

Calvin Ricks is mentioned in songs and his name appears in Boosie's lyrics. Ricks' social media calls himself Boosie's "role model."

Wednesday night, Ricks was arrested as East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputies were conducting an investigation into a Fentanyl and heroin trafficker in Baton Rouge. Agents obtained a search warrant for an investigation that began in April.

While investigating the drug trafficking, Ricks was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, Fentanyl, marijuana, and Suboxone strips.

Ricks and another man, Jerry Jones, were both charged.

In May 2020, Baton Rouge Police narcotics worked alongside members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's narcotics division and SWAT to launch an investigation into alleged drug activities at two homes on 69th Avenue and eventually arrested the three suspects involved.

According to a police report from last year, a Baton Rouge police officer responded to a call of an overdose at the home on 69th Avenue where drug activity was suspected. After the report of an overdose, neighbors complained to authorities about drug activity at a second house down the block.

The police report alleged officers were told Ricks owned both homes and had multiple people working for him in the distribution of drugs. According to reports, Ricks kept drugs hidden in the bushes of one of the houses on 69th Avenue.

After both agencies conducted surveillance on both homes, 54-year-old Robert Antoine and 41-year-old Gregory Netter were identified as working for Ricks.

A judge placed a hold on Ricks following his most recent arrest. He is being held without bond and has pending domestic violence charges.