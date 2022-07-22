Lightning strikes Central home during early-morning storms

CENTRAL - Lightning struck the roof of a home, causing a fire Friday morning.

As storms tore through Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas Friday morning, the Central Fire Department reported an "alert neighbor" saw smoke coming from the roof of a house and told the homeowner.

A Facebook post from CFD said the home had been struck by lightning. Crews were able to put out the fire quickly and there were no reported injuries.

