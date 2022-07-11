Lightning strike rips hole in roof of home in Magnolia Lakes

BATON ROUGE - A home in the Magnolia Lakes subdivision caught fire Monday afternoon after the house was struck by lightning, leaving a hole in the roof.

The WBRZ Storm Station lightning data showed a bolt striking this area around 4:30 p.m.

St. George firefighters worked to contain the flames at the home on Northbrook Drive, off of Burbank Drive, and asked residents to avoid the area.

The house was struck near the garage, blowing half of the garage door off into the driveway.

No information about potential injuries or the extent of damages has been reported.