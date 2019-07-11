92°
Lightning strike knocks out power for thousands in Tangipahoa Parish
BATON ROUGE - Multiple people are without power in southeast Louisiana, where residents are already bracing for the effects Tropical Storm Barry.
Entergy reported that more than 9,000 customers in Tangipahoa Parish were without power. The Daily Star reports that the widespread outages were caused by a lightning strike at the Ponchatoula substation Thursday morning. By 1:30 p.m. more than 230 customers were still without power.
The company says it expects to have power restored to most neighborhoods in that area by 5 p.m.
A relatively small number of outages have been reported in East Baton Rouge and the rest of the capital area.
