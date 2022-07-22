Lightning likely cause of massive fire at Livingston school Friday morning

DENHAM SPRINGS - Crews were called to a massive fire at a junior high gymnasium late Friday morning.

Photos of the blaze showed a plume of smoke billowing from the gym at Live Oak Junior High on Old LA Highway 16. Officials with the school system said there were no reported injuries.

Officials said the fire was contained to the gym, but the building was a total loss.

The National Weather Service, in conjunction with firefighters, said later in the day, lightning was likely the cause of the blaze. A bolt was recorded in the area around 7 a.m., according to data from WBRZ Storm Station meteorologists.

It's likely the bolt struck the building, caused a smoldering fire that went unnoticed until it erupted out of control.