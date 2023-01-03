Lighting at the I-10 and I-12 split out for duration of flyover project

BATON ROUGE - Construction has turned off the lights in one busy area of the interstate through Baton Rouge. It'll be dark for months at the I-10 and I-12 split as crews work to complete the College Drive flyover.

The Department of Transportation and Development says it had to remove some of the poles and foundations for the College Drive flyover construction. The City-Parish is ultimately responsible for the lights, which asked the state if temporary lighting could be installed for the duration of the project.

The City was told it wasn't possible. DOTD re-striped the road, added more reflectors, and lowered the speed limit through the area. The state also notes that many areas of the interstate don't have lights, but are safe to travel because of reflectors.

The lights will be out until the flyover is completed and the state replaces the poles. The project should wrap up by the end of this fall.