LifeShare Blood Center offering free antibody testing for blood donors

BATON ROUGE - LifeShare Blood Center will start COVID-19 antibody testing for volunteer blood donors next week.

Testing starts Monday, June 1 and ends on Sunday, June 14.

LifeShare is badly in need of donations. Since the beginning of May, the donation center has used more than 80% of its blood inventory.

There are no special qualifications needed to be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Donors need to give blood, plasma, or platelets at any LifeShare donor center or mobile drive. If antibodies are detected, that donor would be eligible to donate COVID Convalescent Plasma (CCP) in the future. CCP is used to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients.

