Liberty High School JROTC team wins state championship

BATON ROUGE - Congratulations to the Liberty Magnet High School JROTC Champions!

The school's JROTC Raider team competed in the state championship this past Saturday, March 11. The male team placed highest overall in events like the Rope Bridge and the Cross Country Rescue.

"I don't want to sound too full of myself, but we dominated the competition and we brought home a state title," said the Raider team commander, Jeremiah Campbell. "Even with the little amount of resources that we do have, we still put in the hard work every week. We still go out and compete and we win, that's what we do. Just imagine what we would do if we had even better equipment."