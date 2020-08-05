LHSAA notifying schools high school football starts no earlier than Oct. 8

BATON ROUGE – The LHSAA notified high school sports officials the upcoming prep football season will be delayed until October amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The LHSAA notified schools of an October 8 start for high school football, during a virtual conference Wednesday.

Many schools are scheduled to return to either in-person, virtual or some sort of mix throughout the next week. The traditional high school football season would be starting soon in a regular season.

If season starts with a best case scenario it would look like this:



Oct. 8 start



6 regular season games



Playoff structure of some games



