LHSAA notifying schools high school football starts no earlier than Oct. 8

7 hours 2 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, August 05 2020 Aug 5, 2020 August 05, 2020 1:01 PM August 05, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ TV
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – The LHSAA notified high school sports officials the upcoming prep football season will be delayed until October amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The LHSAA notified schools of an October 8 start for high school football, during a virtual conference Wednesday.

Many schools are scheduled to return to either in-person, virtual or some sort of mix throughout the next week. The traditional high school football season would be starting soon in a regular season. 

Click HERE for the latest on coronavirus in Louisiana.

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

