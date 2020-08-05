Latest Weather Blog
LHSAA notifying schools high school football starts no earlier than Oct. 8
BATON ROUGE – The LHSAA notified high school sports officials the upcoming prep football season will be delayed until October amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
The LHSAA notified schools of an October 8 start for high school football, during a virtual conference Wednesday.
Many schools are scheduled to return to either in-person, virtual or some sort of mix throughout the next week. The traditional high school football season would be starting soon in a regular season.
If season starts with a best case scenario it would look like this:— Michael Cauble (@Cauble) August 5, 2020
Oct. 8 start
6 regular season games
Playoff structure of some games
Dec. 10/11/12 championships#LHSAA
