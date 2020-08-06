La. reports 50 additional virus deaths Thursday as state sees about 1,300 new cases

THURSDAY: The state is reporting 1,345 new cases Thursday, a total of 127,246. Another 50 deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 4,028.

Hospitalizations fell by 14, down to 1,457, and eight fewer patients were on ventilators.

WEDNESDAY: The state is reporting 1,490 new cases Wednesday for a total of 125,943. Another 41 deaths were reported, a total of 3,978 statewide.

The number of patients in hospitals was down by 16, 1,471 total, compared to Tuesday. Ventilator use was also down by 17, with 223 patients currently on the machines.

Another 14,837 were presumed to have recovered from the virus as of Wednesday.

TUESDAY: Louisiana is reporting 3,614 additional cases Tuesday, with 1,741 of those being backlogged cases from as far back as May 28. The state is reporting 27 additional deaths for a total of 3,937.

Hospitalizations were down by nine to 1,487. Patients on ventilators increased by 10.

Louisiana will remain in the so-called 'Phase 2' of re-opening until August 28. There are no changes to restrictions.

MONDAY: The state is reporting 1,100 new cases Monday, a total of 120,846. There were 17 additional deaths for a total of 3,910.

Hospitalizations fell by 38, down to 1,496. Ventilator use increased by nine, up to 230 Monday.

OVER THE WEEKEND: Weekend coronavirus case information is reported around noon and made up of data from both Saturday and Sunday since the state does not update on Saturdays.

As of Sunday, there were 119,747 cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana since March. The state reported 3,477 new cases since Friday. Hospitalizations dropped to 1,534 and there was one less person needing a ventilator: 221. Fifty-eight more people died since Friday, bringing the death toll to 3,893.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of the Thursday (8/6):

Ascension: 2,768 cases / 71 deaths

Assumption: 569 cases / 20 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 11,736 cases / 338 deaths

East Feliciana: 550 cases / 35 deaths

Iberville: 1,191 cases / 47 deaths

Livingston: 2,800 cases / 50 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 769 cases / 32 deaths

St. Helena: 253 cases / 1 death

St. James: 681 cases / 32 deaths

Tangipahoa: 3,332 cases / 69 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 689 cases / 36 deaths

West Feliciana: 333 cases / 16 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

