Leprechauns spotted in Baton Rouge along Wearin' of the Green parade route

BATON ROUGE- Nearly 100 floats and dozens of marching groups made their way through the Hundred Oaks neighborhood Saturday morning during the 38th annual Wearin' of the Green parade.

"We are having fun all day, the party is just starting," paradegoer Stephanie Foster said.

Hail fell about an hour before the parade, but the dreary weather did not stop thousands of people from coming out.

"It's perfect, every day in Louisiana is perfect!," one man said.

The St. Patrick's Day parade attracted people from all over.

"We came from Jackson, Mississippi!" another man said.

One family was feeling extra lucky as Lawrence the Leprechaun was spotted nearby. The Tuckers are trying to sell their house along the route. They used today to their advantage by putting up a huge banner that said "Party here next year."

"We're all about it, selling this house," Rebecca Tucker said. "We have had lots of people taking pictures of the QR code, so we're hoping."

If their marketing works, Saturday may be their last parade party.

