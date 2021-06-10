Latest Weather Blog
Lengthy investigation into Springfield area drug activity leads to several arrests
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Narcotics detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) partnered with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office & the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for a months long investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics in the Springfield area of Livingston Parish.
Sheriff Jason Ard confirmed that during the course of the investigation, LPSO executed five search warrants on homes located on Pardue Rd (2), Sycamore Dr (2), and Bell Rd (1)."
Meanwhile TPSO executed one search warrant at Benton Trace.
Authorities seized a handgun, $75,000 in cash, and 52 pounds of marijuana, which has a street value of about $150,000.
Officials say three suspects tied to the investigation were apprehended by LPSO tied to this investigation and they are identified as Daishawn Dantzler, Cameron Fox, and Randolph Lathers.
Sheriff Ard issued a statement regarding the drug bust, stating: "We listen to those who see & report suspicious activity. We have an aggressive Narcotics Division that takes action."
"And, we have great working relationships with our law enforcement partners. While these cases take time to come together, the final results are positive for our communities."
