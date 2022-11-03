Legislator tells WBRZ mayor's proposal, execution of Stormwater Utility Fee was 'outrageous'

BATON ROUGE- State legislators told WBRZ Wednesday the Stormwater Utility Fee proposed by Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome should have never been voted on by the Metro Council.

"I'll sum it up for you. Totally unacceptable," State Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, told WBRZ.

For weeks, voters have expressed anger and frustration after the mayor's office proposed a fee tacked onto property taxes without a vote from the people.

Edmonds told WBRZ Wednesday that never should have happened.

"The additional Utility Fee was just completely outrageous. It's got to go to a vote of the people. We do not want some sort of exuberant tax or fee to go on our churches and businesses and people. That was never supposed to happen," Edmonds said.

Edmonds says the author of the bill never meant for the proposed fee to not be voted on by the public, and that every single detail of the plan should have been given to the voters, so they can make the final decision.

"This should have been brought thoroughly to the council and then ultimately to the people. There should have never been an attempt to bypass anybody. Not some Non-Disclosure Act. None of that should have happened," Edmonds said.

Edmonds told WBRZ that there is some money that can be used for the drainage problems in Baton Rouge.

Congressman Garret Graves has already said there is roughly $1 billion that can be used to help the drainage problems.