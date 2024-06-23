Latest Weather Blog
Legendary Chicken Shack featured in popular magazine
BATON ROUGE - The popular Baton Rouge restaurant, Chicken Shack has landed a feature in the magazine ‘Food & Wine.’
The article called the owner, Joe Delpit, “The maker of Baton Rouge’s best chicken.”
Delpit himself says the business is practically all he knows.
“I've worked here since I was five years old,” he said. “I enjoyed making people happy. I knew they were happy when they used to give me tips. They gave me a quarter or 50 cents, whatever they gave me, it was like heaven to me.”
Delpit’s late father Tommy Delpit founded the original Chicken Shack more than 80 years ago creating a legendary cuisine still craved today.
“We have a wet batter, an original batter,” said Delpit.
That batter and the story behind it was highlighted in the ‘Food & Wine’ article. Also highlighted was the restaurant’s involvement in the Civil Rights Movement.“
I kind of grew up with it,” said Delpit. “ Civil Rights leaders would do a lot of planning for a lot of the civil rights issues that were going on right there.”
Delpit says he’s honored to share that history with the magazine's loyal readers.
“For a written publication about Chicken Shack is something I know my father and mother would both be very proud of,” he said.
There are three Chicken Shack locations in Baton Rouge; 413 N Acadian Thruway, 3939 Pawtucket St and 8372 Scotland Ave.
The author of the article said it was Visit Baton Rouge and the Baton Rouge Area Chamber that contacted 'Food & Wine' in an effort to showcase the region.
