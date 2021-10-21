Legal sports betting soon to be a reality at many casinos across Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - The wait for sports betting is almost over at casinos around the state.

The Gaming Control Board announced at the capitol Thursday that it's adopted the sports wagering catalogue. There's an extensive list of sports on which people will be able to legally bet here in Louisiana.

"Sports like college and professional football and college and professional baseball, that kind of thing," said Ronnie Johns, head of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

Johns said the licensing process is ongoing but moving quickly. Out of the 20 eligible state-regulated casinos, 13 have already applied for a license to start sports betting.

"That's an important part of getting sports books up and running," Johns said.

The Gaming Control Board said licenses should be coming in a matter of weeks.

"We know it's an important thing that the people in Louisiana really want," Johns said.

FanDuel was also approved to allow fantasy sports betting in the state.

"This is a really exciting opportunity for the state to generate tax revenue, as well as allow people to play in these contests that people around the country have been able to play in," said Stacie Stern, FanDuel's government affairs director.

The gaming control board says online sports betting is still a couple of months away. Of Louisiana's 64 parishes, 55 will be able to participate online once it's available.