75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Legal sports betting soon to be a reality at many casinos across Louisiana

4 hours 37 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, October 21 2021 Oct 21, 2021 October 21, 2021 5:07 PM October 21, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Tristen Land

BATON ROUGE - The wait for sports betting is almost over at casinos around the state.

The Gaming Control Board announced at the capitol Thursday that it's adopted the sports wagering catalogue. There's an extensive list of sports on which people will be able to legally bet here in Louisiana.

"Sports like college and professional football and college and professional baseball, that kind of thing," said Ronnie Johns, head of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

Johns said the licensing process is ongoing but moving quickly. Out of the 20 eligible state-regulated casinos, 13 have already applied for a license to start sports betting.

"That's an important part of getting sports books up and running," Johns said.

The Gaming Control Board said licenses should be coming in a matter of weeks.

"We know it's an important thing that the people in Louisiana really want," Johns said.

Trending News

FanDuel was also approved to allow fantasy sports betting in the state.

"This is a really exciting opportunity for the state to generate tax revenue, as well as allow people to play in these contests that people around the country have been able to play in," said Stacie Stern, FanDuel's government affairs director.

The gaming control board says online sports betting is still a couple of months away. Of Louisiana's 64 parishes, 55 will be able to participate online once it's available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days