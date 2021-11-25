LeBron James gets fans ejected from courtside, hits clutch 3 in Lakers' OT win

LeBron James

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana - LeBron James on Wednesday returned to the court for the first time since his one-game ban and ended up getting two fans ejected in addition to a 124-116 overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, CNN reports.

The 36-year-old LA Lakers star was forced to sit out the Laker's game against the New York Knicks, which was his second-ever career ejection.

But he was back in action Wednesday, stepping up with a season-high 39 points -- seven of which came in overtime -- as well as six assists and five rebounds to drag his team over the line.

The Lakers trailed for most of the game, but managed to get ahead for the first time late in the fourth quarter before two three-pointers in the closing 30 seconds from Pacers pair Justin Holiday and Chris Duarte sent the game into overtime.

Midway through overtime against the Pacers, James had a discussion with a referee and appeared to gesture at two fans sitting courtside. The two fans were then escorted out by security from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

James touched on what happened after the game, when he spoke to reporters about the incident.

He said, "There's a difference between cheering on your home faithful, booing opponents, not wanting your opponents to be successful and there's then moments where it goes outside the line with obscene gestures and words,"

James continued, saying, "That shouldn't be tolerated in our game from nobody. I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player."

James also explained that his own ejection on Sunday was due to an incident that was strictly "accidental."

"I went over the apologize to him and you guys saw what happened after that," said James.

"Definitely accidental, I'm not that type of player. I hate to see what escalated after that. I thought it warranted an ejection because of what happened after that ... but a suspension, I didn't think was warranted."