Leaking propane tank causes house fire Sunday night

BATON ROUGE - A leaking propane tank on an outdoor grill sparked a house fire Sunday evening.

Baton Rouge Fire officials said the fire happened around 7 p.m. at a house at the end of Cypress Manor Court in the Tara neighborhood. An occupant of the home just changed the propane tank and was starting to cook outside when the fire started.

The flames spread from the back of the house to the attic, but crews were able to contain the fire. The home sustained around $100K worth of damage.

No injuries were reported, but the Red Cross was called to help four displaced residents.