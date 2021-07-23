LDWF to transition to new recreational hunting/fishing license sales system

BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is currently transitioning to a new recreational hunting/fishing license sales system.

LDWF says the new system will enhance the purchase process for customers in several ways, including giving license holders the ability to reprint their license online throughout the year at no cost. Users will also be able to create a username and password to login to their account to update contact information.

A few dates to be aware of during LDWF's transition:

January 30, 2018 – January 31, 2018 - All license sales will be temporarily down for system maintenance.



February 1 – April 1, 2018 – License sales will be available through Internet sales and LDWF headquarters or regional offices. Retail locations will not sell licenses while installation of new equipment and employee training is implemented.

April 2, 2018 – Vendor license sales will resume.